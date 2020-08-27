Mario Kart Goes Live On Home Circuit October 16

How long until somebody builds Rainbow Road? Or heaven forbid, Yoshi Valley?

The next Mario Kart title will use your living space as the track.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was revealed in today's Nintendo Direct Mini for launch on October 16 at a MSRP of US$99.99. It utilizes two specially designed go-karts (Mario or Luigi themed) with mixed reality cameras mounted above the brother and four gate markers to design a course, which is controlled by the Switch game. The karts will move through the course, including stopping or responding when items are used.

The game itself will feature four player local multiplayer, as well as optional customization items for the karts. The Mario and Luigi karts are sold in separate packages.

Velan Studios, a studio founded by former Vicarious Visions (Skylanders) developers, are involved in the game's development.