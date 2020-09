Player 35 has entered the game.

Super Mario Bros. 35 is coming to Switch as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers. It is essentially a battle royal set in the original Super Mario Bros. Thirty-five players compete to be the last one standing. Defeating enemies will send them to the screens of your enemies. It will release on October 1, 2020 and according to the Direct it will be available to play until March 31, 2021.