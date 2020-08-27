Super Mario 3D World is Coming to Nintendo Switch With New Content and Amiibo

We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
by John Rairdin - September 3, 2020, 9:35 am EDT
We're down to like, Star Fox Zero, Xenoblade X, and Devil's Third.

The Wii U's well received 3D Mario title, Super Mario 3D World is coming to Nintendo Switch with brand new content. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury appears to include a new world of some sort not seen in the original game. The trailer showed Mario in a dark rainy environment but beyond that we didn't get much for details. The game will also support online co-op for the first time in series history. Finally, Nintendo also briefly mentioned in a press release that two new amiibo figures would be available on the same day as the game's release: Cat Mario and Cat Peach.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury, along with the two new amiibo figures, is set to release on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.

Adrock11 hours ago

Fine. I guess I’ll get this too.

Also, at first, I read the new content as “Bowser’s Furry” and thought that was a bold move for Nintendo.

Luigi Dude10 hours ago

I'll have to buy this just for Bowser Fury.  Another set of challenging levels in 3D World is something I can't resist.

broodwars8 hours ago

Yeah, sure. Never did finish the bonus content in 3D world, and the game will be better without the GamePad.

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer8 hours ago

Online co-op? Wowzers. Mop It Up, I forget did you like this game? For what ever reason you came to mind and I said I want to play this game with you!

My kids have been begging me to bring the Wii U back from my moms because of this game but I knew this was coming eventually.

Mythtendo3 hours ago

Quote from: broodwars

Yeah, sure. Never did finish the bonus content in 3D world, and the game will be better without the GamePad.

Not having the GamePad will make it worse, the GamePad really enhanced the game.

I might still get it since I loved the game. I finished most of the bonus content, but not all because I ended up getting frustrated with how hard some of them were (and I am at the point where I won't bother playing if I am getting more frustrated than joy from playing)

Mr. Bungle24 minutes ago

I am on the fence with this one as I love re-playing Wii U games on that system and only double-dip when there is significant additional content. I am also a sucker for the challenging levels. Champion's Road is sooo good that more of that would probably be enough to get me in on this.

