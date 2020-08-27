Super Mario 3D World is Coming to Nintendo Switch With New Content and Amiibo

We're down to like, Star Fox Zero, Xenoblade X, and Devil's Third.

The Wii U's well received 3D Mario title, Super Mario 3D World is coming to Nintendo Switch with brand new content. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury appears to include a new world of some sort not seen in the original game. The trailer showed Mario in a dark rainy environment but beyond that we didn't get much for details. The game will also support online co-op for the first time in series history. Finally, Nintendo also briefly mentioned in a press release that two new amiibo figures would be available on the same day as the game's release: Cat Mario and Cat Peach.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury, along with the two new amiibo figures, is set to release on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.