Super Mario 3D All Stars Brings Platforming Goodness to Switch

by Jordan Rudek - September 3, 2020, 9:29 am EDT
Total comments: 5

In just over two weeks, you can get your fill of 3D Mario platformers.

The worst kept secret of 2020 was finally revealed during today's shadowdropped Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy will all be coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Super Mario 3D All Stars collection, which releases physically and digitally on September 18.

3D All Stars brings these classic games with higher resolutions, 16:9 screen ratio, and Joy-Con compatibility. An additional music player mode allows you to listen to the soundtrack of each game whenever you want.

Curiously, the presentation indicated that the physical version would be a "limited run" and both the physical and digital versions would be available for a limited time until the end of March 2021. Hopefully Nintendo will clarify that information soon.

Talkback

Adrock1 hour ago

Super Mario Galaxy 2 is curiously absent.

When this was rumored months ago, I was kind of hoping Super Mario 64 would get a remaster. Still looking forward to this.

ShyGuy1 hour ago

Finally I can beat Sunshine. Curious about the water pack though, without analog triggers.

Adrock1 hour ago

Now that the high has worn off, a $60 collection is not ideal. As stated, no mention of Super Mario Galaxy 2. More importantly, Super Mario Sunshine is riddled with weird problems, particularly the camera. Evil Activision remade three Crash Bandicoot games and sold it for $40. I get that Mario > Crash, but for full price, remasters would have been nice. As soon as the Amazon listing is up, I’ll preorder so I realize I’m part of the problem.

Physical AND digital editions being limited time offers is bizarre. Part of me thinks remasters are coming eventually but Nintendo wanted something extra for the 35th anniversary.

stevey47 minutes ago

Nintendo probably thinks they're doing us a massive favor by not charging $150 for it.

I'm not so mad over its price but I'm getting sick and tired of these limited print runs. I hate finding a game I'm interested in only to find out it was a limited print run and physical releases are now 5x-10x the original price on ebay.

Luigi Dude17 minutes ago

For a game that's a limited time release, not having Galaxy 2 is just dumb.  It'd be one thing if they were holding it back as DLC to charge for later, but if the collection is only a limited release, why not just go all the way, especially when it looks like everything is just up-scaled HD ports. 

Right now I can play Galaxy 1 and 2, plus 64 on my Wii U.  Sunshine is the only one that makes this collection somewhat tempting, but since it looks to be a straight port, I really don't want to pay $60 to replay my least favorite 3D Mario game.  I'll wait until the games release to see if they did anything to try and fix some of the more broken parts of Sunshine.  If Sunshine is completely unchanged then I'm going to have to pass since the price tag is too high for what looks to be the bare minimum effort Nintendo put into it.

