Super Mario 3D All Stars Brings Platforming Goodness to Switch

In just over two weeks, you can get your fill of 3D Mario platformers.

The worst kept secret of 2020 was finally revealed during today's shadowdropped Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy will all be coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Super Mario 3D All Stars collection, which releases physically and digitally on September 18.

3D All Stars brings these classic games with higher resolutions, 16:9 screen ratio, and Joy-Con compatibility. An additional music player mode allows you to listen to the soundtrack of each game whenever you want.

Curiously, the presentation indicated that the physical version would be a "limited run" and both the physical and digital versions would be available for a limited time until the end of March 2021. Hopefully Nintendo will clarify that information soon.