Super Mario All-Stars is coming to Nintendo Switch Online Today

One of the best value propositions on the Super Nintendo is being added to Nintendo's online service.

During this morning's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo revealed that Super Mario All-Stars would be added to the Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online service later today. This title features Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros 3., and Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels, all of which have received an audio and visual upgrade from their original NES and Famicom versions.

This should tide fans over until Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches in just over two weeks.