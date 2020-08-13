We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Super Mario All-Stars is coming to Nintendo Switch Online Today

by Jordan Rudek - September 3, 2020, 9:36 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

One of the best value propositions on the Super Nintendo is being added to Nintendo's online service.

During this morning's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo revealed that Super Mario All-Stars would be added to the Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online service later today. This title features Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros 3., and Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels, all of which have received an audio and visual upgrade from their original NES and Famicom versions.

This should tide fans over until Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches in just over two weeks.

Talkback

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor22 minutes ago

It's so minor, but I wish they had released the +World version.  I mean, you can already play World on NSO, but re-releasing this version would give everyone the chance to enjoy it and the very minor, subtle changes.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement