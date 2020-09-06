Episode 689: It's Got a Game and a Watch. It's a Game and Watch.

That's the slogan. CONSUME

I guess Nintendo having announcements is just a weekly RFN segment now. This week we breakdown the Mario 35th Anniverary Direct. The highlight is Mario promotional material appearing in Splatoon being sold as merchandise in the real world. J&J Dream Factory are on the case. Oh, and I guess a bunch of 3D Mario games are coming to Switch.

After a break we have some New Business. James is reviewing RPG Maker MV, but he isn't quite ready to put a number on it yet. You can see his progress here. Guillaume is playing: the strage scrolling shooter Black Bird, the only true "parlor" title Clubhouse Games, and manic medical game The Stretchers. Greg closes out the show with his final thoughts on Paper Mario: The Origami King.