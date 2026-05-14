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Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Announced for Switch 2

by John Rairdin - June 7, 2026, 1:36 pm EDT
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Straight from your local Xbox Nintendo Direct

Announced during today's Xbox Showcase. Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember was announced for Switch 2 alongside other platforms. No firm release date has been announced at this point beyond a general 2027. The Wo Long series comes from Koei Tecmo and blends souls-like progression with gameplay more in line with the Dynasty Warriors. The original Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty released in 2023 for Xbox and Playstation systems. This will be the series' first appearance Nintendo hardware.

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