Epic Mickey Rebrushed Hitting The Canvas This Year

I don't think you can put something back under copyright after it hits the public domain, but The Mouse will definitely try.

A lost game of the Wii's latter years is coming back on Switch, and it didn't even require a broadcaster's rights to be traded to happen.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed, an enhanced version of the 2010 Wii 3D platformer, was revealed today in the Partner Showcase for release sometime in 2024. The game features Mickey Mouse exploring worlds inspired by early Walt Disney works, including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (a character whose rights were essentially traded with Universal for the employment of Hall of Fame sports commentator Al Michaels) in a prominent role.

John Rairdin compared the opening cutscene's original treatment to the Switch version here.