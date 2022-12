This is certainly no character action game.

The next adventure of Bayonetta will have a new gameplay twist and a quick turnaround.

A trailer has been released for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a stylized action-adventure title that will release on March 17. Unlike previous titles in the series, Origins will feature hand-drawn animation and a mix of 2D and 3D sequences.

Preorders will be live for the game shortly after 11pm Eastern tonight.