Masahiro Sakurai Opens YouTube Channel To Discuss Game Development

"And be sure to subscribe and hit the notification bell because YouTube's subscription boxes are about as useful as inhaling a Gordo."

Following the completion of Smash Ultimate, series lead Masahiro Sakurai is taking his talents to YouTube.

The technically independent developer has opened a channel called "Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games" that will go into his design philosophies and knowledge.

Sakurai had been posting daily screenshots on his social media from Smash Ultimate until apparently running out of them recently, leading to speculation on his next step. He has expressed that the creation of the channel was intended to "give back to the game industry".