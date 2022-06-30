Kirby's Avalanche Headlines New Additions To Super NES And NES Libraries For Switch Online

And a game that launched at least one lawsuit.
Three more titles have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online NES and Super Nintendo libraries.
- Kirby's Avalanche (1995), aka Kirby's Ghost Trap, is now available - a branded version of the Puyo Puyo puzzle games that was last released in 2007 on the Wii Virtual Console.
- Fighter's History (1994) is a 2D fighting game from Data East, perhaps best known for being so similar to Street Fighter II that Capcom sued to attempt to block the game's sale (the lawsuit was unsuccessful).
- Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia is a strategy title originally released on the Famicom in 1986 and never localized. Originally published by Toshiba/EMI, the game is the sixth of seven games in a series that tells the same story from seven different perspectives.