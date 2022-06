And since we know the source, we can narrow that range down slightly.

Minecraft has announced its second spinoff, this time a take on action and strategy games.

During the Microsoft showcase, a trailer ran for Minecraft: Legends - the spinoff followup to Minecraft Dungeons. It will launch in 2023 on Switch among its other platforms, according to the YouTube description for the game's trailer (below) with a target of the first half of 2023.