Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Gets First Trailer and Release Window

Featuring three strange new worlds and at least one new civilization.

The Switch's first Star Trek game will drop out of warp this fall. Outright Games announced this morning during their OG Unwrapped digital presentation that the new game based on Nickelodeon's kid focused Star Trek series will arrive on Switch this October. It will feature first contact with a brand-new alien species, that is in danger of being wiped out by a supernova along with three brand new planets. The game appears to feature much of the show's voice cast including Kate Mulgrew who reprises her role as captain Janeway originally seen in Star Trek Voyager.