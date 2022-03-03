Switch System Software 14.0 Now Available: Adds Folders

A little late for the FIFTH ANNIVERSARY of the system, but whatcha gonna do.

When the Switch was revealed to be region free, the next most important feature was folders... and they're finally here.

System software 14.0 is now available for the Switch to add "groups for software" on the console. At least 12 titles must be installed on the Switch to use the feature, with up to 100 folders and 200 icons per folder allowed.

The software update also enhances the Bluetooth audio functionality, including support for on-device audio control.