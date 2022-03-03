We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Switch System Software 14.0 Now Available: Adds Folders

by Donald Theriault - March 21, 2022, 8:16 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

A little late for the FIFTH ANNIVERSARY of the system, but whatcha gonna do.

When the Switch was revealed to be region free, the next most important feature was folders... and they're finally here.

System software 14.0 is now available for the Switch to add "groups for software" on the console. At least 12 titles must be installed on the Switch to use the feature, with up to 100 folders and 200 icons per folder allowed.

The software update also enhances the Bluetooth audio functionality, including support for on-device audio control.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer25 minutes ago

FUCKING FINALLY!!! WOOO!

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement