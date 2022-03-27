Episode 764: A Truthiness Moment

If it feels right...

Sometimes, when I sit down to write this article, I realize I don't remember anything about the episode. I thankfully take production notes, but they're of dubious quality. I promise the content I advertise in the following text is that it feels like it was there. That's good enough. I just remembered Jon was out, so that's something!

Greg has some hands-on time with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, and now that its cycling these stages into online he's able to report on them. He also got a discounted copy of Wonderful 101 on Switch. Guillaume is ever-so-close to the end of Final Fantasy XII and he has thoughts on this game's infamous status as the "Star Wars" Final Fantasy. James closes out New Business with an early look at Triangle Strategy. At the time of recording he had basically just seen the two demos again.

After a break we dig into the inbox. Two email this week ask us if organization is a "good" thing (it isn't) and to create a roleplay mod for a Nintendo Game. You can roleplay a podcast with an engaged listener base by sending us an email.