Capcom Fighting Collection Brings Puzzle Fighter, Darkstalkers To Switch June 24

So after fighting a bunch of demonic beasts, you can also fight Morrigan.

Capcom has dusted off some more classic 2D fighters for Switch.

The Capcom Fighting Collection will launch on June 24 for US$39.99. The bundle will include ten fighting games, all of which are making their Nintendo debuts. All titles will have online play with rollback netcode, which are:

The entire Darkstalkers series (Darkstalkers, Night Warriors, Vampire Hunter 2, Vampire Savior, Vampire Savior 2) - released from 1994 to 1997

Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness (1995), an unlocalized fighting game spinoff of brawler Armored Warriors (part of the Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle)

Red Earth (1996), a rare example of an arcade fighter with RPG elements and one of the few known Capcom fighting games with "fatalities"

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo (1996), a classic fighting/puzzle game hybrid

Super Gem Fighter: Mini Mix (1997), a follow-up to Puzzle Fighter which added characters from Street Fighter III, Darkstalkers, and Red Earth

Hyper Street Fighter II (2003/4), a compilation re-release of the five official versions of Street Fighter 2 released in arcades from 1991 - 94

Along with the release, a bundle version with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (2018) will also be available for US$59.99.