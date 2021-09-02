We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Kirby Game Inadvertently Revealed By Nintendo's Japanese Game List

by Donald Theriault - September 23, 2021, 12:27 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Uh, our apologies if you wanted to go into Festivus blind.

The usually tight pre-Direct ship of Nintendo appears to have sprung a leak.

A new listing on Nintendo's Japanese language game schedule has revealed an unannounced Kirby game. Roughly translated to "Discovery of the Stars", the game is slated for a spring 2022 launch in Japan.

The link to the page itself goes to a "page not found" message, though there is a better than average chance that will change following the Direct. The same schedule page has also added Bayonetta 3 to the 2022 list with Splatoon 3 and the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Talkback

Khushrenada5 hours ago

Makes sense. Nintendo seems to like releasing Kirby games in the early months of a year. Star Allies was March, Rainbow Curse was February, and Triple Deluxe was May.

Enner4 hours ago

Kirby: Automata

broodwars3 hours ago

Makes sense. Kirby games are what Nintendo makes when they need to put out a game, but don't want to spend any money on level designers; modelers; or artists. Take the last game, rearrange a few assets, maybe slap on a visual filter or a new gimmick that's only used a few times, and you're good to go. Nintendo could probably create a new Kirby game completely by AI at this point, and you'd probably never notice a difference.

Edit: Well...this aged well. Guess Nintendo decided after 20+ years that they should finally do something new with Kirby.

