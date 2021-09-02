New Kirby Game Inadvertently Revealed By Nintendo's Japanese Game List

Uh, our apologies if you wanted to go into Festivus blind.

The usually tight pre-Direct ship of Nintendo appears to have sprung a leak.

A new listing on Nintendo's Japanese language game schedule has revealed an unannounced Kirby game. Roughly translated to "Discovery of the Stars", the game is slated for a spring 2022 launch in Japan.

The link to the page itself goes to a "page not found" message, though there is a better than average chance that will change following the Direct. The same schedule page has also added Bayonetta 3 to the 2022 list with Splatoon 3 and the sequel to Breath of the Wild.