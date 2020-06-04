Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered To Offer Launch Day Demo

With the option to play way more for just one purchase.

Players will be able to try a big portion of the upcoming remaster of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles.

A new trailer for the game announced a Lite edition to come out the same day as the full game (August 27). Players will be able to play with full multiplayer for three missions, and connecting to a purchased copy will allow for playing up to 13 dungeons.

Other features are in the below trailer: