Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered To Offer Launch Day Demo

Players will be able to try a big portion of the upcoming remaster of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles.
A new trailer for the game announced a Lite edition to come out the same day as the full game (August 27). Players will be able to play with full multiplayer for three missions, and connecting to a purchased copy will allow for playing up to 13 dungeons.
Other features are in the below trailer:
We're releasing a special free #FinalFantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition demo on launch day, take on up to 13 dungeons together with your friends with one purchase of the full game!— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) June 26, 2020
Check out today's trailer to see the other enhancements being made to the game too. pic.twitter.com/t8cYj10s3r