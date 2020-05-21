We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory Brings Music Of Hit Series To Switch

by Donald Theriault - June 16, 2020, 8:11 am PDT
It's only confirmed for Japan right now but since we have the mobile games...

The illogically popular Kingdom Hearts series is about to make its debut on Switch by way of a rhythm game.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories is a rhythm game scheduled for launch in Japan in 2020: no information has been given about a localized version yet. The first trailer for the game is below:

This will be the first representation of the series on a Nintendo platform since the 2012 Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance for 3DS.

