News
Switch

Cyberpunk Shooter Foreclosed And Mutliplayer Combat Game Spellbreak Announced For Switch

by Donald Theriault - June 11, 2020, 12:08 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: IGN

A couple of intriguing announcements today.

Day 2 of IGN's Summer of Games has produced a couple of additional Switch announcements.

Merge Games have made their second announcement in the last 24 hours with third person shooter Foreclosure. The cyberpunk themed game will feature a comic-book style narrative when it launches in Q2 of next year.

Developer Proletariat have also announced a Switch launch for their multiplayer magic slinger Spellbreak. Currently in beta on PlayStation 4, the final game will include multiple modes including a Battle Royal mode of unknown size.

