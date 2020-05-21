Cyberpunk Shooter Foreclosed And Mutliplayer Combat Game Spellbreak Announced For Switch

A couple of intriguing announcements today.

Day 2 of IGN's Summer of Games has produced a couple of additional Switch announcements.

Merge Games have made their second announcement in the last 24 hours with third person shooter Foreclosure. The cyberpunk themed game will feature a comic-book style narrative when it launches in Q2 of next year.

Developer Proletariat have also announced a Switch launch for their multiplayer magic slinger Spellbreak. Currently in beta on PlayStation 4, the final game will include multiple modes including a Battle Royal mode of unknown size.