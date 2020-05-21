We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
CrossCode Marks Calendar For July 9 Release

by Donald Theriault - June 9, 2020, 8:31 am PDT
Source: Radical Fish Games

No question marks on this reveal.

The 16-bit style RPG CrossCode finally has a Switch release date.

Originally announced for Switch in a January 2019 Indie Showcase video, the console version will arrive on July 9 according to a blog post from developer Radical Fish Games. The game will be published by Deck13 outside Japan.

A retail edition will follow on August 28 distributed by ININ Games, and will include a 2 CD soundtrack, poster, artbook, stickers, a keychain, and a steelbook case + reversible cover for the standard case. Strictly Limited Games has opened preorders for cover variants as well.

