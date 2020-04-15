Cooking Mama Series Owner And Cookstar Publisher Issue Statements On New Game

Calling this "creative differences" would be a gross understatement.

The recently released (and pulled from the eShop) Cooking Mama: Cookstar has attracted statements from both the creator and owner of the Cooking Mama series and the publisher of Cookstar regarding the game's status.

Office Create, the Cooking Mama series owner, issued the first statement overnight on their website. In it, the company states that the game shipped without their approval and with "a wide range of deficiencies affecting the overall feel, quality and content of the game", which Planet Entertainment (Cookstar's publisher) was allegedly contractually obligated to submit for approval before releasing. Office Create also stated that Planet was planning an unapproved release on the PlayStation 4.

Planet Entertainment issued a statement on the Cookstar Twitter account in response, which states in part "Unfortunately, creative differences arose as Cooking Mama: Cookstar was near completion that were outside the scope of our agreement and the game design approved by Office Create".

Although Cookstar has yet to return to the eShop following its quick release and pulling on March 26, the game is still listed as being sold directly on the game's website for US $39.99 (as of press time, it is sold out). Nintendo World Report's review gave the game a 4.5.