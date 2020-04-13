Rick May: 1940 - 2020

If you don't know the name, you definitely know the voice.

The Covid-19 epidemic has claimed the life of the voice of one of the most famous quotes in Nintendo history.

Rick May, whose extensive voice work included the twin roles of Peppy Hare and Andross in Star Fox 64, passed away last week from complications of the virus. He was 79, and recently was recovering from a heart attack and fighting cancer as well.

The news was first posted by his co-star on The Further Adventures of Sherlock Holmes radio show Larry Albert, who worked alongside May's Inspector Lestrade in the long running radio series. May's other gaming voice work is limited, though he was the voice of the Soldier in 2007's Team Fortress 2.