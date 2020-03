The competitive meta for this game is nuts.

One of Atlus's most controversial titles is coming to Switch in early summer.

Catherine: Full Body will release on the Switch July 7. Written by P-Studio (Persona), Catherine is an adventure game that features a man named Vincent caught in a love quadrangle between Catherine, Katherine, or (the new Full Body addition) Rin. In between the adventure sequences, Vincent must navigate rising blocks to escape his nightmares.