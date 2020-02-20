We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Independent Publisher Announces Two New Switch Games, Playable At PAX East

by Donald Theriault - February 20, 2020, 5:00 am PST
Source: Sold Out

RPG, adventure, and cookery. There's something for everyone.

Independent publisher Sold Out have announced two games for Switch and confirmed a release date for a third.

  • Disjunction is a dystopia-themed stealth action RPG set in New York City ca 2048. Slated for this summer, Disjunction will follow three characters as they try to unravel a mystery.
  • Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a fantasy-based action adventure game. Currently, it only has a "2020" release window.
  • Radical Rabbit Stew, previously announced for Switch, has been set for a July 16 release date.
