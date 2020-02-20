New Independent Publisher Announces Two New Switch Games, Playable At PAX East

RPG, adventure, and cookery. There's something for everyone.
Independent publisher Sold Out have announced two games for Switch and confirmed a release date for a third.
- Disjunction is a dystopia-themed stealth action RPG set in New York City ca 2048. Slated for this summer, Disjunction will follow three characters as they try to unravel a mystery.
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a fantasy-based action adventure game. Currently, it only has a "2020" release window.
- Radical Rabbit Stew, previously announced for Switch, has been set for a July 16 release date.