Episode 447 - Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo's finally pulled back the curtains on the Switch 2 and we're talking all about it... 120 fps Metroid?! Plus Perry has a cool interview about the dev of Which Way Up: Galaxy Games.

Check out Nick’s game, Which Way Up: Galaxy Games

Nintendo's finally pulled back the curtains on the Switch 2 and we're talking all about it... 120 fps Metroid?! Plus Perry has a cool interview with the dev of @WhichWayUpGame.https://t.co/z2jCK8qGhh pic.twitter.com/Y8st3xiiDA — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 5, 2025

