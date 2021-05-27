Nintendo Downloads - May 27, 2021

For a bunch of kids escaping prison, press 1. For a demon yelling "hee-ho", press 2. For Maneater, press 3. For pirate eyes, press 4.

It's quite a busy week already, with 39 games on the docket in North America. The major one, as addressed when the digital deluxe version was spotlighted last week, is Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne for those who wish to pay extra for Dante from yadda yadda yadda. Other big games of note: The World's End Club will hold their inagural meetings thanks to a Danganronpa writer among others, we finally get a shaaaaaaaark on Nintendo platforms with Maneater, and the latest remake in the continuously confusing Wonder Boy series comes home.

On the download-only front, there's two games focused on seafaring in various forms (Port Royale 4 for shipping fans, King of Seas for the sailors). D3Publisher makes the interesting move of charging full-ass retail for an Earth Defense Force game, Indie World games Very Very Valet and Weaving Tides drop, and another Warhammer strategy game drops. The only can be done on the cloud SIKE Super Bomberman R Online and another indie title, Mundaun, were announced here last week (Mundaun did not have pricing info as of press time). And hopefully Monster Hunter Rise v3.0 offers the option for non-RNG talisman construction.

Japan gets the tastefully named Detective Elimination from Nippon Ichi, Dragon Star Varnir from Compile Heart which may or may not be one of the naughty ones, and the usual round of visual novels that will someday flood my Switch Lite.

North America

Switch Retail

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (US$49.99/C$66.99: Tuesday)

Maneater ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

World's End Club ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

Wonder Boy In Asha World ($34.99/$46.54: Friday)

Switch eShop

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers ($59.99/$79.79)

Port Royale 4 ($49.99/$66.49: Friday)

Warhammer Age of Signmar: Storm Ground ($39.99/$53.99)

Horse Club Adventures ($39.99/$53.19)

32 Secs ($25/$33.25)

Crying Suns ($24.99/$33.24)

Weaving Tides ($24.99/$33.24)

King of Seas ($24.99/$32.99: Tuesday)

Very Very Valet ($24.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Mutazione ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Fishing Fighters ($19.99/$26.59)

Beautiful Desolation ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Love - A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories ($19.99/$24.99)

Pathway ($15.99/$18.99)

A Little Lily Princess ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Stray Cat Doors2 ($16/$21.28: Saturday)

Sumire ($14.99/$19.94)

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset ($14.99/$: Friday)

Off And On Again ($14/$18.62: Saturday)

Pecaminosa ($13.99/$18.61)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Connect Color Dots ($9.95/$12.98)

Mini Car Racing ($7.99/$10.99)

Eight Dragons ($7.99/$10.63)

Route Me Mail And Delivery Co ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Trenga Unlimited ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Skittles ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Color Dots Connect ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Eat Your Letters ($5.99/$6.99: Monday)

Crossbow Crusade ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game 2.5th Room ($4.9/$?)

Regina and Mac World ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

O---O ($3.49/$4.64)

Strike Das Cans ($2.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Super Bomberman R Online (free to start)

Highlights: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is 50% off until Sunday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Maneater (€39.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

World's End Club (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Wonder Boy In Asha World (€34.99/£31.49: Friday)

Switch eShop

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (€59.99/£53.99)

Port Royale 4 (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Warhammer Age of Signmar: Storm Ground (€39.99/£35.99)

Horse Club Adventures (€39.99/£34.99)

Crying Suns (€20.99/£19.49)

King of Seas (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Very Very Valet (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Mutazione (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

Fishing Fighters (€19.99/£17.99)

Beautiful Desolation (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards (€15.99/£13.99: Wednesday)

Love - A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories (€24/£19.99: Friday)

Pathway (€13.99/£12.99)

A Little Lily Princess (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Sumire (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Off And On Again (€11.09/£9.99: Saturday)

Pecaminosa (€14.99/£13.49)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (€9.99/£8.49: Friday)

Connect Color Dots (€9.95/£8.89)

Mini Car Racing (€7.99/£7.19)

Eight Dragons (€7.99/£7.19)

Route Me Mail And Delivery Co (€6.59/£5.89)

Trenga Unlimited (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Skittles (€5.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Color Dots Connect (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Eat Your Letters (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Crossbow Crusade (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Regina and Mac World (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

O---O (€3.49/£3.19)

Strike Das Cans (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Super Bomberman R Online (free to start)

Japan

Detective Elimination (¥7678)

Paradigm Paradox (¥7150)

Maneater (¥5478)

World's End Club (¥4928)

Dragon Star Varnir (¥4800)

Liberated (¥4378)

Crying Suns (¥2570)

Ittle Dew 2+ (¥2500)

Winter Guest: Happiness With Her Next Door (¥1980)

Pathway (¥1640)

The Almost Gone (¥1490)

Sumire (¥1480)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (¥1210)

Kasiori (¥1000)

Mahluk: Dark Demon (¥1000)

Connect Color Dots (¥995)

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (¥990)

LiEat (¥980)

Animal Fun For Toddlers And Kids (¥800)

Animal Pairs (¥800)

Baby Puzzle (¥800)

Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (¥800)

Sir Tincan - Adventures in the Castle (¥800)

Skittles (¥699)

Castle of No Escape (¥510)

Kakurasu World (¥500)

Cape's Escape Game 2.5th Room (¥490)

Super Bomberman R Online (free to start)