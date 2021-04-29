Mundaun Pencils in a May 27th Release Date for Switch

Why are so many goats appearing in horror games this year?

Ethan Winters is not the only person journeying into a village based den of terrible horrors, and I'm starting to worry about the people in Europe.

Mundaun is a horror game developed by Hidden Fields and published by MWM Interactive that was released for PC, Xbox devices, and PlayStation 4/5 back in March of 2021. Earlier today it was officially announced that Mundaun will land on Switch on May 27th, 2021.

Mundaun has gained a lot of buzz since release due to its incredibly unique art style, with textures drawn entirely in pencil. It's always nice to see more horror games land on the Switch, especially one that's been talked about as much as this one.