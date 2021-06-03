Nintendo Downloads - June 3, 2021

In the duel between Marvel and DC, your humble News Editor roots for the meteor.

This is actually the middle of a very busy period for Nintendo first party releases - this week is the fourth of five in a row in which they have a major release (with the Age of Calamity expansion pass counting for some definition of "major"), and they end up with six out of seven with Mario Golf at the end of June. This week's release is DC Super Hero Girls, based on the short lived comic cartoon.

I was threatened with my Heroes summoner suddenly getting Fate: Grand Order pull rates if I quoted Unlimited Blade Works in reference to the Fate universe again, so I'll just point out that the big eShop release of the week (Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family) is actually a Fate-themed cooking game and Anime World Report will be all over that. Other releases of note: Sludge Life comes to Switch after about a year of being free on PC (sweetheart deal much, Devolver?), and Skellboy's "Refractured" edition adds a bunch of new features to the game including two player support. Umurangi Generation is scheduled for Saturday and doesn't have a price, but the titled Mighty Goose is ready to go.

Not much of note is coming overseas, so this week's lampshade goes to the fact that there is a game launching for $4.99 US every day this week. Yes, including this past Sunday. I make no claims about their quality, just found it worth pointing out their quantity.

North America

Switch Retail

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

DreamWorks Spirit: Lycky's Big Adventure ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family ($49.99/$66.49: Wednesday)

Wing of Darkness ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Skellboy Refractured ($20.00/$25.00: Friday)

Astalon: Tears of the Earth ($19.99/$26.59)

Infinite Tanks WWII ($19.99/$26.59)

Mighty Goose ($19.99/$26.59: Saturday)

Winds of Change ($19.99/$25.99)

Chroma Quaternion ($14.99/$20.99)

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse ($14.99/$20.99)

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Sludge Life ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Sunblaze ($14.99)

Basketball Club Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages ($10.00/$15.00: Saturday)

Wicce ($7.99/$10.63)

Arcane Arts Academy ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Dungeons of Clay ($6.99/$9.30)

Mystic Pillars ($6.99/$8.99)

Find 10 Differences ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Tiny Lands ($5.99/$7.49: Friday)

FreeCell Solitaire Collection ($5.79/$7.19)

Sweet Bakery Tycoon ($4.99/$6.65: Friday)

Felix the Toy ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Cow Catcher ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Justin Danger ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Dungeon Escape ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Reversi Let's Go ($4.99/$5.99)

Donuts 'n Justice ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Nature Matters ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Caesar Empire War ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Grand Slam Tennis ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Zombie Raid ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Motif ($2.99/$3.98)

Basketball Pinball ($2.99/$3.98: Friday)

Retrograde Arena (free to start: Saturday)

Umurangi Generation ($?/$?: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Overcooked games and Moving Out are among indie titles on sale until June 17. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Wing of Darkness (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Skellboy Refractured (€20.00/£18.00: Friday)

Infinite Tanks WWII (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Winds of Change (€19.99/£17.99)

Astalon: Tears of the Earth (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)

Mighty Goose (€16.79/£15.09: Saturday)

Stray Cat Doors2 (€16.29/£14)

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Sludge Life (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Sunblaze (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Chroma Quaternion (€14.99/£13.49)

Basketball Club Story (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages (€10.00/£10.00: Tuesday)

Arcane Arts Academy (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Wicce (€7.29/£6.59)

Dungeons of Clay (€6.99/£6.29)

Find 10 Differences (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Tiny Lands (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Mystic Pillars (€5.69/£5.00)

Donuts 'n Justice (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Caesar Empire War (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Felix the Toy (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Cow Catcher (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Justin Danger (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Dungeon Escape (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)

FreeCell Solitaire Collection (€4.89/£4.39)

Reversi Let's Go (€4.99/£4.49)

Nature Matters (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sweet Bakery Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Grand Slam Tennis (€3.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Motif (€2.99/£2.69)

Basketball Pinball (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Retrograde Arena (free to start: Saturday)

Umurangi Generation (€?/£?: Saturday)

Japan

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (¥6578: Friday)

Quest Hunter (¥3278)

Wing of Darkness (¥3278)

Astalon: Tears of the Earth (¥2200)

LOVE - A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories (¥2200)

Stray Cat Doors2 (¥2200)

Infinite Tanks WWII (¥2100)

Mighty Goose (¥1980)

Sunblaze (¥1934)

What The Fork (¥1840)

Sludge Life (¥1520)

Basketball Club Story (¥1500)

Chroma Quaternion (¥1320)

Evil Inside (¥1280)

Total Arcade Racing (¥1099)

Escape from the toy house (¥990)

My Child Lebensborn (¥969)

Wicce (¥880)

Sweet Bakery Tycoon (¥799)

Mystic Pillars (¥759)

Dungeon Escape (¥500)

Hitori Logic (¥500)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (¥499)

Grand Slam Tennis (¥499)

Reversi Let's Go (¥499)

Strike Daz Cans (¥299)

Retrograde Arena (free to start: Saturday)