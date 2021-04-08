Asha Heading To Monster World May 28

Another in the ludicrously convoluted Wonder Boy series.

The Wonder Boy series's newest spinoff will be out before the end of May.

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, the remake of Monster World IV announced last summer, will be released on May 28. The digital release will be US$34.99, while a physical version will be available for $39.99 and include a Switch version of the original game.

The digital version will be published by Studio Artdink, while ININ Games will handle distribution of the physical versions from their "Strictly Limited Games" store.