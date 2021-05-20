Nintendo Downloads - May 20, 2021

Featuring, uh, everyone from every series.

For my money - and at $98 Canadian after tax, it's literally my money - the biggest release of the week is the digital deluxe, early-access version of SMT III: Nocturne HD. The hard-as-balls JRPG of 2004 has been buffed in some ways but fundamentally is still a 2004 JRPG with all that entails. (Wide release is the 25th.) Your other option for big RPGs this week is Miitopia - but let's face it, you probably already made Dante from the Devil May Cry series and everyone else with the demo.

Other titles of import this week are Indie World spotlight Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, and the Friday drop of Knockout City from EA. On my personal watch list are rhythm game Arcaea and the exactly-what-it-says-on-the-tin Clannad Side Stories, and keep an eye out for a review of Jetboard Joust.

In Japan we've got a remake of Koei's pirate RPG Uncharted Waters, Rune Factory 5, the original fanservice zombie game Akiba's Trip, and shoutout to Manifold Garden's Japanese release.

North America

Switch Retail

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Remastered (Digital Deluxe) (US$69.99/C$93.49: Friday)

Miitopia ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

SnowRunner ($39.99/$53.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice ($44.99/$59.84: Tuesday)

Arcaea ($39.99/$54.00: Tuesday)

Clannad: Side Stories ($39.99/$53.19)

Layers of Fear 2 ($29.99/$39.99)

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition ($24.99/$30.49: Wednesday)

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Alchemist Adventure ($19.99/$23.93)

Color Your World ($14.99/$19.99)

Just Die Already ($14.99/$19.99)

Tiger Trio's Tasty Travels ($14.99/$19.99)

Wanna Survive ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Rise of the Slime ($14.99/$19.94)

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield ($11.99/$15.95: Wednesday)

Driving World: Aspen ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Jetboard Joust ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Backworlds ($9.99/$13.29)

Rising Hell ($9.99/$13.29)

Sakura Succubus 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Cosmic Top Secret ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

RoboPhobik ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Invirium ($7.99/$10.63)

Guards ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

0 Degrees ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Gutwhale ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Let it roll slide puzzle ($4.49/$4.99)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles ($3.99/$5.31)

Knockout City (free to start: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco's "AniMay" sale is on until May 27 and has new lows for Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition and Doraemon: Story of Seasons. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Remastered (Digital Deluxe) (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

Miitopia (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

SnowRunner (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (€44.99/£40.49: Tuesday)

Clannad: Side Stories (€39.99/£35.99)

Arcaea (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Layers of Fear 2 (€29.99/£26.99)

Kowloon High-School Chronicle (€29.99/£24.99)

Instant Sports Tennis (€24.99/£19.99: Sunday)

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition (€23.99/£18.99: Wednesday)

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Alchemist Adventure (€19.99/£15.99)

Wanna Survive (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Color Your World (€14.99/£12.99)

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (€14.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Rise of the Slime (€13.99/£12.99)

Just Die Already (€13.99/£11.99)

Tiger Trio's Tasty Travels (€11.99/£10.99)

Driving World: Aspen (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Sakura Succubus 2 (€9.99/£8.99)

Cosmic Top Secret (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Jetboard Joust (€8.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Rising Hell (€8.99/£7.99)

Backworlds (€8.25/£7.39)

Invirium (€7.99/£7.19)

RoboPhobik (€7.99/£7.19 Saturday)

Gutwhale (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

0 Degrees (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Guards (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Let it roll slide puzzle (€3.99/£3.59)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)

Knockout City (free to start: Friday)

Japan

Angelique Luminized (¥8580)

Rune Factory 5 (¥7678)

Miitopia (¥5478: Friday)

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (¥5280)

Wanderer: Frankenstein's Monster (¥4840)

Arcaea (¥4400: Tuesday)

Uncharted Waters IV (¥4180)

Clannad: Side Stories (¥4000)

Castaway Paradise (¥2480)

Manifold Garden (¥2200)

Tiger Trio's Tasty Travels (¥1500)

Wanna Survive (¥1500)

Jetboard Joust (¥1010: Tuesday)

Djungarian Story (¥1000)

Escape from Strange Park (¥990)

Rising Hell (¥990)

Undead Battle Royale (¥980)

The Skylia Prophecy (¥800)

Horned Knight (¥600)

Bounce Mania (¥499)

Dynos & Ghosts (¥499)