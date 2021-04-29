Nintendo Switch Online Libraries To Add Five Games Including Two Imports May 26

The import collection is building up nicely.

Nintendo have revealed the next drop of games in the Super NES and NES libraries for Switch Online subscribers.

The new Super NES games dropping May 26:

Magical Drop 2 (Data East, 1996, Japan only) - a magical-girl themed puzzle game

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 (Culture Brain, 1991) - a baseball sim with futuristic elements in addition to standard play

Caveman Ninja aka Joe & Mac (Data East, 1991) - the original caveman-themed platformer for the Super Nintendo: its sequel has been in the catalogue of SNES games since launch

Spanky's Quest (Natsume, 1992) - a platformer with bubbles as the primary form of combat

The NES addition to the catalogue is Ninja Ja-Ja Maru-Kun, a Famicom title from Jaleco that was a formative platformer and spawned multiple sequels, plus a tribute in Retro Game Challenge.

The Japanese lineup substitutes out Spanky's Quest and Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 for Doomsday Warrior (1993 Telnet-developed fighting game) and Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War (1996).