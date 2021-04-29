Super Bomberman R Online Deploying On Switch Next Thursday

To be fair, when the search engine company couldn't figure out a search for games for a year and a half...

The online version of a Switch launch title is bringing explosive multiplayer to Switch next week.

Super Bomberman R Online, previously a Google Stadia exclusive, will launch on May 27 per Konami. The 64-player game will be free-to-play with an optional battle pass that offers cosmetic rewards and ingame currency.

Special outfits will be unlockable in each season of the pass, with the first one based on Snake from the Metal Gear franchise. As well, an outfit will be available to commemorate the 2 million sales of the original Super Bomberman R.