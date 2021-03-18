Nintendo Downloads - March 18, 2021

There's nothing wrong with this week's release list, except it's on fire.

It's a surprisingly large release list, though maybe not so much if you consider there's only one full week left in a lot of financial reporting quarters. RPG re-releases are the order of the day, starting with the headliner from NIS America of the double pack of Saviors of Sapphire Wings and Strangers of Sword City (eye-searingly bad font hopefully not included), or the Rhode Island-bankrupting Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. EA comes back for the second week in a row with Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, I go on high alert with Root Film, and for no readily explainable reason Stubbs the Zombie is coming back?

Other titles of note this week: Since MLB The Show is stuck in AAA for at least another year, R.B.I. Baseball is coming back. Friend of the site Nathan Fouts's Mommy's Best Games has a new title in Explosionade DX, and adventure RPG Signs of the Sojourner is also due this week.

It's busy in Japan as well with disguising adventure Jack Jeanne (from D3 Publisher so maybe that one comes over) and Trails of Cold Steel IV topping my personal interest list. If I wasn't stuck dealing with Rathalos, I might actually have finished Trails 3?

North America

Switch Retail

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited (US$49.99/C$66.49: Tuesday)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Root Film ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Kingdoms of Amalaur: Re-Reckoning ($39.99/$: Tuesday)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Can't Drive This ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

DARQ Complete Edition ($19.99/$26.59)

Signs of the Sojourner ($19.99/$26.59)

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Synergia ($14.99/$19.99)

Space Otter Charlie ($14.99/$16.99)

Magic Twins ($12.99/$17.28)

Raiders of the Lost Island ($12.99/$17.28)

Cargo Crew Driver ($11.99/$15.95)

Under: Depths of Fear ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

Unblock Brick ($9.89/$12.98)

Uchu Shinshuchu ($8/$10.64)

In Rays of the Light ($7.99/$10.63: Wednesday)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- ($7.99/$10.63)

Olympic Boxing ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ~Spot the Differences with Everyone~ ($6.59/$8.76)

Explosionade DX ($5.99/$7.55)

Gun Skaters ($4.99/$6.64)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Japanese side of Square Enix has RPGs on sale until March 24. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Root Film (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Kingdoms of Amalaur: Re-Reckoning (€39.99/£36.74: Tuesday)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse (€16.5/£14.89: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

DARQ Complete Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Signs of the Sojourner (€19.99/£17.99)

Can't Drive This (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Synergia (€14.99/£13.49)

Space Otter Charlie (€13.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Magic Twins (€12.99/£11.69)

Cargo Crew Driver (€11.99/£10.79)

Under: Depths of Fear (€10.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Raiders of the Lost Island (€10.79/£9.69)

Unblock Brick (€9.89/£8.48)

Olympic Boxing (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

In Rays of the Light (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (€6.59/£5.89)

Uchu Shinshuchu (€6.22/£5.59)

Explosionade DX (€5.99/£5.39)

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ~Spot the Differences with Everyone~ (€5.49/£4.99)

Gun Skaters (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Jack Jeanne (¥8580)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (¥7678)

Maglam Lord (¥6400)

Denshin Da Go Hashiro Yamanote Line (¥6380)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (¥5280: Tuesday)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neigborville (¥4800: Friday)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 (¥2999)

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (¥2530)

Gloria Union (¥2200)

Can't Drive This (¥1999: Friday)

Disjunction (¥1867)

Space Otter Cbarlie (¥1480)

Monken Crusher (¥999)

Olympic Boxing (¥999)

Unblock Brick (¥998)

Escape from the cat's car window (¥990)

Crawlco Block Knockers (¥900)

My Diggy Dog 2 (¥990)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (¥800)

Uchu Shinshuchu (¥800)

In Rays of Light (¥799)

Urban Street Fighting (¥749)

Ace Strike (¥599)

Arcanoid Breakout (¥599)

Gun Skaters (¥520)