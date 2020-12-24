Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Stabs March 16 Release Date

From the mind that has no chance of making it to Cooperstown.

One of 2018's oddest business deals is finally paying off for Switch owners.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the re-release of the 2012 western RPG, will come to Switch on March 16. The remade version launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year.

The Re-Reckoning version is published by THQ Nordic, who acquired the publishing rights from Electronic Arts in a deal announced in September of 2018. Originally developed by Big Huge Games, Amalur was meant to lead into a massively multiplayer online RPG from 38 Studios, the developer founded by 1993 World Series runner-up Curt Schilling.