Nintendo Downloads - March 25, 2021

If we could do images on this line, there'd be a girlfriend meme with Donald, Monster Hunter Rise, and one of the Japanese releases.

A massive week (as would be expected with the end of calendar Q1 and fiscal Q4) is headlined by, of course, Monster Hunter Rise. Thank heavens I got some extra non-stimulus cash this month because I'm getting into Fire Emblem levels of coinciding purchases (mostly because of an upgraded Pro Controller). Sadly, that means I won't be able to try to GOTY edition of Overcooked or the new Story of Seasons, but it ALSO spares me from Balan Wonderworld so I'll take what I can get.

The download space sees a couple of cute platformers in Get-a-Grip Chip and Kaze and the Wild Masks, as well as the one good Borderlands game finally coming home (complete with finger guns and hopefully, fewer bugs) in Tales from the Borderlands.

Given that it's a Monster Hunter week in Japan, the "sent out to die" list is belligerent and numerous... wait, House in Fata Morgana's coming out? GIMME!

North America

Switch Retail

Balan Wonderworld (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Monster Hunter Rise ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat ($39.99/$45.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Kaze and the Wild Masks ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Black Legend ($29.99/$34.99)

Tales from the Borderlands ($24.99/$33.49: Tuesday)

Vaporum: Lockdown ($21.99/$23.99: Monday)

Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace ($19.99/$26.59: Tuesday)

Bladed Fury ($19.99/$25.19)

Paperball Deluxe ($17.99/$23.93)

Tesla Force ($16.99/$22.90: Wednesday)

Get-a-Grip Chip ($14.99/$19.94)

MazM: The Phanton of the Opera ($14.99/$19.94)

Genesis Noir ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Clea 2 ($14.99/$18.99)

Kosmokrats ($14.99/$17.49)

Mega Mall Story 2 ($14/$18)

Wild Park Manager ($14/$18)

Evil Inside ($12.99/$16.99)

Mahluk Dark Demon ($9.99/$14)

Barrage Fantasia ($9.99/$13.29)

Little Kite ($9.99/$13.29)

Danger Scavenger ($9.99/$12.99)

Rip Them Off ($8.99/$11.95)

Krystopia: A Puzzle Adventure ($7.99/$10.39)

Tank Battle Heroes ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Future Aero Racing S Ultra ($6.99/$9.3)

Die With Glory ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

BodyQuest ($5.99/$7.99)

Gold Digger ($4.99/$6.64)

One Escape ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Hellbreachers ($4.99/$5.59: Wednesday)

Mancala Classic Board Game ($4.99/$not releasing?)

Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers ($2/$)

Golf Royale ($1.99/$2.69: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom, 2K, and Ubisoft are having a round of sales that expires on (naturally) April 1. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Balan Wonderworld (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Monster Hunter Rise (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (€39.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Kaze and the Wild Masks (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Black Legend (€29.99/£24.99)

Vaporum: Lockdown (€21.99/£18.99: Monday)

Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Bladed Fury (€16.99/£15.29)

Tesla Force (€16.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Paperball Deluxe (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Genesis Noir (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Mega Mall Story 2 (€13/£11.69)

Wild Park Manager (€13/£11.69)

Clea 2 (€12.99/£11.69)

Evil Inside (€12.99/£11.69)

MazM: The Phanton of the Opera (€12.49/£11.29)

Get-a-Grip Chip (€12.29/£11)

Mahluk Dark Demon (€9.99/£9)

Tank Battle Heroes (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Danger Scavenger (€9.99/£8.99)

Barrage Fantasia (€8.3/£7.49)

Little Kite (€7.99/£7.19)

Rip Them Off (€7.39/£6.69)

Krystopia: A Puzzle Adventure (€6.99/£6.29)

Die With Glory (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

BodyQuest (€5.99/£5.39)

Future Aero Racing S Ultra (€5.99/£5.39)

Mermaid Castle (€4.99/£4.99)

One Escape (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Angry Golf (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Hellbreachers (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Gold Digger (€4.99/£4.49)

Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers (€2/£2)

Japan

Clockwork Rayline (¥8150)

Monster Hunter Rise (¥7990)

The Quinessential Bride (¥7700)

Balan Wonderworld (¥7678: Friday)

The House In Fata Morgana (¥7590)

Lover Pretend (¥7150)

Aikis 2 (¥6930)

Shogi with Manao Kagawa (¥5742)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (¥4100: Tuesday)

Black Legend (¥2999)

Fishing Fighters (¥2420)

Vaporum: Lockdown (¥2199: Monday)

Bladed Fury (¥2070)

Darq Complete Edition (¥2000)

Paperball Deluxe (¥1879)

MazM: The Phanton of the Opera (¥1650)

YesterMorrow (¥1650)

Genesis Noir (¥1520)

Get-a-Grip Chip (¥1500)

Mega Mall Story 2 (¥1500)

Wild Park Manager (¥1500)

Aery - Broken Memories (¥1499)

Rip Them Off (¥930)

BodyQuest (¥750)

My Hidden Things (¥700)

Jumping Stack Ball (¥499)

Golf Royale (¥249)

Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers (¥200)

Everyone's Chat (¥free)