Nintendo Downloads - March 11, 2021

First Crash Bandicoot storms Nintendo HQ, now he's crashing Mario's 35th (and final) birthday.

Fans of off-brand and possibly traitorous mascot platformers of the 90s rejoice: it's finally time for Crash Bandicoot to hit the Switch again. Crash 4 (I see we're ignoring everything after Clinton) hits Friday, but I'm waiting for the exchange rate to come down across the board before I grab it. Or I could ignore the pricing concerns all together and go with the other major release from a big six Western publisher as Apex Legends makes its way to the portable. (Reminder if you're going in on Switch: although the game is halfway through a season of content, you get double XP when playing on Switch to make up for it.)

The prime indie title this week is the Indie World veteran Cyanide and Happiness: Freakpocalypse, for those who like a little bit (ok, a lot) of toilet humor in their adventure games. Other than that it's a group of late releases as Littlewood finally comes to Canada after a two week delay, and Mighty Fight Federation comes to North America in its entirety after a two week delay assuming the pricing is announced.

Japan has some hot and heavy Matt Bloom action with the newest A-Train game from Artdink.

North America

Switch Retail

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (US$39.99/C$59.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

WRC 9 The Official Game ($49.99/$66.49)

Battle Brothers ($29.99/$38.99)

NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition ($24.99/$29.99)

Noble Armada: Lost Worlds ($19.99/$26.59: Monday)

Cyanide and Happniess: Freakpocalypse ($19.99/$26.59)

Alchemist Simulator ($12.49/$16.61)

Multi Quiz ($9.99/$13.29)

Bloody Bunny: The Game ($9.99/$)

Doodle Devil: 3volution ($8.99/$11.96)

Bob Help Them ($7.99/$9.99)

A Day Without Me ($5.99/$7.99)

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! ($5.99/$7.99)

Sokodice ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Pinkman+ ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Chained ($4.99/$not listed)

Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis ($1.00/$1.20)

Apex Legends (free to start: Tuesday)

Littlewood (already released/$16.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Super Mario Maker 2/Party/Luigi's Mansion 3/Mario Tennis Aces are 35% until end of day Saturday as part of MAR10 celebrations. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

WRC 9 The Official Game (€49.99/£44.99)

Battle Brothers (€27.99/£22.99)

NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (€24.99/£19.99)

Noble Armada: Lost Worlds (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Cyanide and Happniess: Freakpocalypse (€19.99/£15.99)

Alchemist Simulator (€12.49/£11.29)

Bloody Bunny: The Game (€9.99/£9.99)

Doodle Devil: 3volution (€8.99/£8.09)

Bob Help Them (€7.99/£6.99)

A Day Without Me (€5.99/£5.39)

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (€5.99/£5.39)

Sokodice (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pinkman+ (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis (€0.99/£0.89: Wednesday)

Apex Legends (€free to start/£: Tuesday)

Japan

A-Train All Aboard (¥7678)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (¥5390: Friday)

NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (¥2999)

Spartan Fist (¥1480)

Top Gun Air Combat (¥1199)

Bloody Bunny: The Game (¥888)

The True (¥999)

Doug Hates His Job (¥820)

Bob Help Them (¥799)

Tanky Tanks (¥699)

Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (¥600)

Apex Legends (free to start: Wednesday)