Multiple Switch Announcements At 2021 New Game Plus Expo

by Donald Theriault - March 4, 2021, 12:04 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

The Day of Anime continues with a lot of help from friends.

The second New Game Plus Expo has wrapped with a group of Switch announcements.

NIS America

  • The first game headed by Goichi Suda (Suda51) "The Silver Case" and its sequel "The 25th Ward" which recently released as a dual pack in Japan will be localized on July 6
  • Stranger of Sword City (formerly of the Vita) and Saviors of Sapphire City will release on March16 as a double pack
  • Trails of Cold Steel IV graduates to the Switch on April 9
  • Poison Control, a scrolling shooter, will follow on the 13th
  • R-Type Final 2 finishes a busy month for NISA by taking flight April 30
  • Disgaea 6 locked in a release date of June 29, and prior protagonists of the Disgaea series will be included as playable characters in the shipping game
  • Ys IX had its release date for Switch narrowed to "summer"
  • Another summer release is a line of remasters called Prinny Presents NIS Classics: Volume 1 will launch in summer and feature the RPGs Soul Nomad and the World Eaters (2007) and Phantom Brave (2004)

Aksys Games

  • Three previously announced otome titles from Otomate received release windows: Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (previously known as Dairoku: Ayakashimori) for fall, Olympia Soiree for winter, and Variable Barricade will now launch in Q1 2022
  • RICO: London (previously announced) will be a summer release
  • Nippon Columbia's Pups & Purrs; Animal Hospital will also launch in the summer
  • Competitive fishing title Fishing Fighters will also be available this summer
  • Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, a dungeon crawling RPG, will launch in the west this fall

PM Studios

  • 3D puzzle adventure Ever Forward will be available on June 29 via developer Pathea
  • October 5 will see the launch of retro-inspired first person shooter Exophobia
  • Soccer adds way more weapons when Guts 'n Goals scores Switch release on August 30

Inti Creates

  • The Blaster Master Zero series will end as a trilogy when Blaster Master Zero 3 launches on July 29
  • Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 received a new trailer and a 2022 release window, plus the action director of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon will be working on it as well

Natsume

  • The Pocky and Rocky series will return to western audiences this fall in cooperation with Taito as Pocky and Rocky: Reshrined was confirmed for a fall release
  • ConnecTank is the newest title in Natsume's indie publishing program, and the puzzle/strategy hybrid is due in the summer

Idea Factory International

  • Death end re;Quest, an RPG set in an abandoned game world, will hit Switch on April 27 and has a Limited Run Games physical release
  • Mary Skelter Finale will complete the horror trilogy of RPGs this fall

