Multiple Switch Announcements At 2021 New Game Plus Expo

The Day of Anime continues with a lot of help from friends.
The second New Game Plus Expo has wrapped with a group of Switch announcements.
NIS America
- The first game headed by Goichi Suda (Suda51) "The Silver Case" and its sequel "The 25th Ward" which recently released as a dual pack in Japan will be localized on July 6
- Stranger of Sword City (formerly of the Vita) and Saviors of Sapphire City will release on March16 as a double pack
- Trails of Cold Steel IV graduates to the Switch on April 9
- Poison Control, a scrolling shooter, will follow on the 13th
- R-Type Final 2 finishes a busy month for NISA by taking flight April 30
- Disgaea 6 locked in a release date of June 29, and prior protagonists of the Disgaea series will be included as playable characters in the shipping game
- Ys IX had its release date for Switch narrowed to "summer"
- Another summer release is a line of remasters called Prinny Presents NIS Classics: Volume 1 will launch in summer and feature the RPGs Soul Nomad and the World Eaters (2007) and Phantom Brave (2004)
Aksys Games
- Three previously announced otome titles from Otomate received release windows: Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (previously known as Dairoku: Ayakashimori) for fall, Olympia Soiree for winter, and Variable Barricade will now launch in Q1 2022
- RICO: London (previously announced) will be a summer release
- Nippon Columbia's Pups & Purrs; Animal Hospital will also launch in the summer
- Competitive fishing title Fishing Fighters will also be available this summer
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, a dungeon crawling RPG, will launch in the west this fall
PM Studios
- 3D puzzle adventure Ever Forward will be available on June 29 via developer Pathea
- October 5 will see the launch of retro-inspired first person shooter Exophobia
- Soccer adds way more weapons when Guts 'n Goals scores Switch release on August 30
Inti Creates
- The Blaster Master Zero series will end as a trilogy when Blaster Master Zero 3 launches on July 29
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 received a new trailer and a 2022 release window, plus the action director of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon will be working on it as well
Natsume
- The Pocky and Rocky series will return to western audiences this fall in cooperation with Taito as Pocky and Rocky: Reshrined was confirmed for a fall release
- ConnecTank is the newest title in Natsume's indie publishing program, and the puzzle/strategy hybrid is due in the summer
Idea Factory International
- Death end re;Quest, an RPG set in an abandoned game world, will hit Switch on April 27 and has a Limited Run Games physical release
- Mary Skelter Finale will complete the horror trilogy of RPGs this fall