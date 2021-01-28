Stubbs The Zombie Returning On Switch In March

We all knew there would be one zombie franchise resurrected today, but who had THIS one on the bingo card?

One of the most irreverent zombie games of the 2000s is coming to Switch next month.

Aspyr Media have revived their 2005 game Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without A Pulse and will publish the game on Switch March 16. It is available for preorder on the eShop today.

The original title was strictly on the original Xbox as well as PC and Mac in 2005. Its original developer, Wideload Games, closed down in 2014.