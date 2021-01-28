Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Sprouts On Switch March 19

There goes the neighbor...ville.

Electronic Arts now has a pair of multiplayer shooters destined for Switch next month.

In today's Nintendo Direct, EA announced the oft-rumored release of Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for Switch would finally happen on March 19 at a launch price of US$39.99. This will follow Apex Legends's March 9 release.

Based on the massively popular tower defense title from PopCap (acquired by EA in 2011), Battle for Neighborville is a team-based shooter which offers 8v8 multiplayer options - including gyro controls on Switch. The "Complete Edition" will allow for all content in the game to be obtained ingame. Notably, this is the first game using EA's Frostbite engine (used for a super-majority of current EA games) to be published on Switch.