Other News From The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase For October

The final show of the year - it's all about games from here.
The other announcements from today's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase:
- HAL Laboratory's Part-Time UFO, a puzzle game originally released on mobile, is available on Switch today with a new two player co-op mode (local).
- The next Story of Seasons title, subtitled Pioneers of Olive Town, will be available on Switch March 23.
- PC government simulator Tropico 6 will come to Switch next Friday (November 6).
- Paradox Interactive will be bringing post-apocalyptic survival strategy title Surviving The Aftermath next spring.
- Deckbuilding roguelike Griftlands has dealt a summer 2021 release.
- New trailers were shown for Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia and Immortals: Fenyx Rising, with preorders for the latter now open ahead of its December 3 launch.