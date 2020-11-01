Episode 697: Gerard Depardieu, Vampire Hunter

Weirdly, its bloated Putin sycophant, Depardieu, not Cyrano Depardieu.

So, my recollection of what happened this episode is missing. All I have are some incomplete notes, possibly written in blood. I am aware that this is not unlike my animes. So, let's just assume there will be surprises for everyone in this episode!

Evidence indicates that the recording starts with "plugs," an industry term for promotional content embedded in the structure of the show.

This episode's title seems to be a reference to Bram Stoker's Dracula, the film and the book, which just happened to the be topic of the latest NWR Patreon Exclusive RFN Episode. You can hear it, and more, at the NWR Patreon.

A witness statement points to the subject of our second plug, the RFN Episode 700 Live Show! A bloody handprint on my day planner seems to indicate a November 21 date and 2PM Eastern start time. I believe that I would have wished you join us.

I see from their press releases there was a Nintendo Partner Direct last week, and importantly, it happened before the recording session. I must assume it was discussed, likewise I would guess the fact Part Time UFO is installed on my Switch that I must have given my thoughts. Trace amounts of over 10,000 dead Moblin horns suggest Greg had thoughts on the demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Surveillance footage indicate a break and I've gotten really tired of writing in this format. So, I'm stopping now. You probably haven't read this far anyway. I can put anything here.

Here's a rundown of the New Business:

Jon took James' advice and got Hades, which he likes. He also is playing "Uncharted Star Wars" in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which he also likes. Lastly, he's taken a deeper look at Doom Eternal and a first look at State of Decay 2. He's been busy. Guillaume has been...bit by the Vampire bat and went from Bram Stoker's Dracula to Castlevania Anniversary Collection. He also has been playing Into the Breach, which is spectacular.

Send us your emails. That's all. Just send 'em.