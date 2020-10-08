Control, Hitman 3 Coming To Switch In Cloud Form

You'll have to try before you buy.

Two big titles, including one of last year's most critically acclaimed titles, will be coming to Switch in streaming form.

Control: Ultimate Edition from Remedy Entertainment (published by 505 Games) and Hitman 3 (published/developed by IO Interactive) will both come to the Switch in cloud streaming form - with Control being available today.

The eShop will contain a download of the demo version to allow players to test their connection speed before committing to a purchase - though at least with Control, the price will not be shown until the demo is completed.