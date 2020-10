See the first chapter of it all going to hell.

Leaks were confirmed in the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

A demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, first shown on the Korean Nintendo website, is out now on the eShop. The demo will contain the final game's first chapter and the save data will carry over.

A new trailer for the game was also released, showing off what appear to be controllable Divine Beasts.