Nintendo Downloads - November 5, 2020

Yes, Bakugan comes out this week. But that's not all.

Did someone order anime? Because anime is definitely happening this week between two games we'll be calling in specialists for: Matt on the WayForward-developed, Treehouse Live-crashing Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, and myself for the final Aksys-published otome of 2020, Cafe Enchante. Other items possibly appearing in stores and definitely appearing in the eShop are the just-announced Tropico 6 and mountain bike racer Descenders.

Zach has already been dispatched to Jurassic World as it hits the eShop this week for what I hope would be obvious reasons. Other smaller things we're watching this week include Seven Knights: Time Wanderer (Neal previewed it), and for North America Re:Turn - One Way Trip (Joe reviewed it). A unique puzzle game, Tens, is also due.

North America

Switch Retail

Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Cafe Enchante ($49.99/$62.99)

Tropico 6 ($49.99/$62.99: Friday)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

My Universe - School Teacher ($29.99/$39.99)

Descenders ($24.99/$31.49: Friday)

Switch eShop

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition ($59.99/$74.99: Tuesday)

My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure ($29.99/$36.99)

Roah ($24.99/$31.99: Tuesday)

Seven Knights: Time Wanderer ($19.99/$25.19)

YesterMorrow ($19.99/$24.99)

Trail Boss BMX ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

What The Fork ($17.99/$22.99)

Dragon Lapis ($14.99/$20.99)

Iris and the Giant ($14.99/$18.89)

Tens ($14.99/$18.89)

Memoranda ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

World of Solitaire ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

8-Bit Farm ($14.00/$17.64)

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles ($12.99/$16.37)

Re:Turn - One Way Trip ($11.99/$13.49: Saturday)

Pick Me Up! Rescue Rangers ($11.99: Wednesday/$)

My Little Dog Adventures ($9.99/$12.99)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol 1 New World Days- ($7.99/$10.07)

Gunslugs ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Tauronos ($6.99/$8.81: Tuesday)

Choices That Matter: And Then The Sun Went Out ($5.99/$7.99)

Chess Minimal ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Ord ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Hades is 20% off until Wednesday night, and the No More Heroes re-releases have a launch discount until the 14th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Cafe Enchante (€49.99/£44.99)

Tropico 6 (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (€39.99/£34.99)

Descenders (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (€29.99/£26.99)

The Bluecoats North & South (€29.99/£26.99)

Fantasy Friends (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Roah (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Seven Knights: Time Wanderer (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

YesterMorrow (€17.99/£16.19)

Trail Boss BMX (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

What The Fork (€14.99/£13.99)

Dragon Lapis (€14.99/£13.49)

Iris and the Giant (€14.99/£13.49)

Tens (€14.99/£13.49)

World of Solitaire (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Memoranda (€14.99/£12.49: Friday)

8-Bit Farm (€13.00/£11.69)

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles (€12.99/£11.69)

Oneiros (€9.99/£8.99)

Gunslugs (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol 1 New World Days- (€6.59/£5.89)

Tauronos (€5.99/£5.39)

Ord (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Chess Minimal (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Crazy BMX World (€3.00/£2.69)

Squeakers (€2.49/£2.29: Friday)

Japan

Kangokutou Mary Skelter Finale (¥8070)

Shadowverse Champions Battle (¥6578)

Ouchi de Rilakkuma: Rilakkuma ga Ouchi ni Yattekita (¥6378)

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (¥4980)

Descenders (¥4818)

Construction Simulator 3 (¥2491)

Alpaca Ball Allstars (¥2400)

Seven Knights: Time Wanderer (¥1980)

8-Bit Farm (¥1500)

Dragon Lapis (¥1320)

Pick Me Up! Rescue Rangers (¥1200)

Mad Father (¥980)

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol 1 New World Days- (¥800)

Ord (¥500)

Yusha vs Dragon (¥500)

NIKAKUdori (¥400)