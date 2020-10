The date doesn't end in -20, in case it wasn't clear.

As expected, Bravely Default II is now a 2021 release.

The third Bravely game received a release date of February 26, 2021 in today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, slated to be the last one of 2020. Some of the series's trademark asterisk designs were also shown off in the video.

Following the March demo, the developers received over 20,000 pieces of feedback and address the main ones in the video below.