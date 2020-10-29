Nintendo Downloads - October 29, 2020

Bring 100 of your closest, smallest friends.

Operation "What's The Wii U" picks up a new refugee this week with the launch of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the long awaited revival of the 2013 Wii U game that... look, I paid $30 in actual money for it in 2013, I can step up and go in for a digital copy this time given that I don't have to buy the DLC and get co-op and sane mode. Some other things I'll be playing this week (guaranteed) are Legends of Ethernal from Natsume's indie program and the Angry Video Game Nerd dual pack, speaking of Wii U refugees.

Things I'm looking to grab this week include NIS America's rhythm platformer Mad Rat Dead and shooter Crimzon Clover, while the other members of staff will go in on Carto, Oceanborn 2, Umihara Kawase Bazooka, and... the Cobra Kai licensed game? BRETT!!!!

On foreign shores this week and relevant to my interests we have a new version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (RIP Regis Philbin, 2020 has taken too many from us) and in Japan... Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. Featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry series!

North America

Switch Retail

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Mad Rat Dead ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

My Universe: Fashion Boutique ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Oddworld: New & Tasty ($29.99/$36.99: Tuesday)

Umihara Kawase: Bazooka ($29.99/$34.99: Friday)

Instant Chef Party ($24.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Dungreed ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Super Puzzle Pack ($29.99/$39.99)

The Bluecoats: North and South ($29.99/$37.99: Tuesday)

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm ($29.99/$37.99: Wednesday)

Case 2: Animatronics Survival ($29.99/$: Friday)

Carto ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion ($19.99/$25.19)

Legends of Ethernal ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition ($16.66/$20.9)

Clea ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula ($14.99/$17.99)

De: Yabatanien ($13.99/$17.49)

Red Rope: Don't Fall Behind Plus ($12.99/$16.37)

Barbearian ($11.99/$15.99)

The Language of Love ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Strife: Veteran Edition ($9.99/$12.59: Sunday)

Star99 ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator ($7.99/$10.00: Saturday)

Poltergeist: Crusader ($5.99/$7.55: Wednesday)

Detective Puz ($5.99/$7.55)

Halloween: Super Puzzles Dream ($5.99/$7.55)

Haunted: Poppy's Adventure ($4.99/$6.29)

Slither Loop ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Gnome More War ($2.99/$3.49: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bloodrots is 90% off ($1.99/$2.49) until Sunday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

My Universe: Fashion Boutique (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (€39.99/£35.99)

Mad Rat Dead (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Oddworld: New & Tasty (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Instant Chef Party (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Dungreed (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (€29.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Case 2: Animatronics Survival (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Super Puzzle Pack (€29.99/£24.99)

Diamond Girl: An Earnest Education In Love (€19.99/£18.15: Wednesday)

Carto (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Party Games: 15 in 1 (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion (€19.99/£17.99)

Legends of Ethernal (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition (€16.66/£14.99)

Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe (€14.99/£13.49)

Clea (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Disc Room (€14.99/£13.49)

Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (€14.99/£12.99)

Red Rope: Don't Fall Behind Plus (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Puzzle Makeout League (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

De: Yabatanien (€12.99/£11.69)

Wonder Blade (€12.99/£11.6)

The Language of Love (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Strife: Veteran Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Barbearian (€9.99/£8.99)

Star99 (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

The Long Return (€7.99/£7.19: Saturday)

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator (€6.99/£6.29: Saturday)

Halloween: Super Puzzles Dream (€5.99/£5.39)

Poltergeist: Crusader (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Detective Puz (€4.99/£4.49)

Haunted: Poppy's Adventure (€2.99/£2.69)

Slither Loop (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Gnome More War (€2.49/£2.29: Tuesday)

Japan

Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez (¥8360)

Mad Rat Dead (¥7678)

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne (¥6578)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (¥6578: Friday)

FiNC Home Fit (¥6050)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (¥5480)

Taisho x Alice Heads & Tails (¥5000)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (¥4680)

Youtubers Life OMG (¥3500)

Aikano ~Yukizora no Triangle~ (¥3080)

Tonari ni Kanojo no Iru Shiawase ~Curious Queen~ (¥2750)

Carto (¥2050)

Supraland (¥2050)

Crimzon Clover - World Explosion (¥1980)

Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition (¥1790)

Bokura no Houkago Asobi (¥1650)

Crazy Zen Mini Golf (¥1366)

Toshokan II SW-Meisaku 1 0 0 -sen+a (¥800)

Clash Force (¥500)

Glory of Heracles 3 (¥500)