Turn-based RPG fans get Metaphor and more Deltarune

One now and one this fall.

This morning's Direct presentation ensured that turn-based RPG fans were still eating good with Chapter 5 for Deltarune coming on June 24, which is just over a year since Chapters 1-4 hit Switch 2.

If Atlus' Persona and SMT series are more your style, Metaphor: ReFantazio was also announced for Switch 2, with a release date of November 12. A worthy follow up to those aforementioned games, Metaphor offers dozens of hours of dungeon crawling and challenging boss battles with some neat progression systems.

We'll have these two games and more to help tide us over while waiting for the eventual port of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.