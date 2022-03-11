Episode 312: Project Triad Tactics

In which Jordan shares his dietary tips.

NWR Review Editor Jordan Rudek joins John and Neal to discuss his recent review of Triangle Strategy along with his experiences with Elden Ring. Later, listener mail dives into the future of Wario Land and the indefinite delay of the Advance Wars remaster. Finally a quick check in with this week's Playstation State of Play which featured some surprising Switch reveals.