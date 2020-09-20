We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo
GCSwitch

Episode 691: Those Weird Deviants Who Start With Sunshine

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - September 20, 2020, 10:10 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Don't play Super Mario Sunshine.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Hey look, an episode we didn't botch!

Nintendo rewarded us with yet another Partner Direct. We had a lot Monster Hunter, some Ori, and a little bit of Hades. James has some early impressons of Hades to go with its drop.

We have a two-part New Business. Guillaume is playing Super Punch Patrol, a side-scrolling brawler from the maker of Gunman Clive. Greg is playing LIMITED TIME ONLY Super Mario 3D All-Stars (+ Sunshine). As the title says, don't play Sunshine, kids. Jon concludes New Business with Stunt Race FX, for some reason.

Part two of New Business is New Business from the past. Guillaume revived his audio from last week's lost episode. He has impressions of Florance, Sayonara Wild Hearts, The Stretchers, and he includes his missing pitch for Odama 2.

This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is >Plane from Pilotwings Resort. Composition by Asuka Ito. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement